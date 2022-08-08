Multibagger stock jumps 110% in one month after 300% YTD rally

This multibagger stock is available for trade on both NSE and BSE. The small-cap stock has hit upper circuit on last two successive sessions and in last one week, it has delivered around 5.50 per cent return to its shareholders. In last one month, this multibagger penny stock of 2022 has surged from around ₹3.15 apiece levels to ₹6.70 per share levels, recording around 110 per cent jump in this period. In YTD time, this penny stock has shot up from ₹1.67 to ₹6.70 apiece levels, logging around 300 per cent rise in 2022.