Multibagger stock jumps 110% in one month after 300% YTD rally

Multibagger stock: Small-cap company was in news for acquisition of substantial interest in Rice Processing Facility located in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh through a Joint-Venture Agreement
Multibagger stock: Investing in penny stocks in quite risky as it gives sharp movement on either side after a single trigger. But investors with high risk appetite prefer to invest in such stocks as they give stellar return in quick time. According to some ace investors, investment strategy for both normal and penny stocks are same. So, if someone is convinced about the business and its sustained growth in long term, then there is no harm in adding penny stock in one's stock portfolio.
Integra Essentia shares are one such scrip in the Indian stock market. This small-cap stock has delivered more than 110 per cent return to its shareholders in last one month whereas it has given near 300 per cent return to tis positional investors in year-to-date (YTD) time. So, the penny stock is one of the multibagger penny stocks of 2022.
Integra Essentia share price history
This multibagger stock is available for trade on both NSE and BSE. The small-cap stock has hit upper circuit on last two successive sessions and in last one week, it has delivered around 5.50 per cent return to its shareholders. In last one month, this multibagger penny stock of 2022 has surged from around ₹3.15 apiece levels to ₹6.70 per share levels, recording around 110 per cent jump in this period. In YTD time, this penny stock has shot up from ₹1.67 to ₹6.70 apiece levels, logging around 300 per cent rise in 2022.
Impact on investment
Taking cue from Integra Essentia share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this penny stock one week ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.05 lakh today. If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock of 2022 one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.10 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh at the beginning of the year 2022, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹4 lakh today. Provided the investor had remained invested in the stock throughout the investment period mentioned above.
Recently, Integra Essential Ltd was in news for acquisition of substantial interest in Rice Processing Facility located in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh through a Joint-Venture Agreement with the existing stakeholders, wherein Integra Essentia shall hold 66 per cent stakes in the Joint Venture which is having an already operational facility, having all requisite licenses and certifications to produce Premium Export Rice for domestic as well as international markets, this state of the art facility is spread over 4500 Sq. Mtrs and having annual installed capacity of 21000 Metric Tonnes of Export Quality Rice, up-to-date equipment of the processing unit are sourced from Japan and the United States.
Integra Essentia stock details
Integra Essentia shares ended on Friday with a market cap of ₹256 crore. It is available for trade on both NSE and BSE. It ended with a trade volume of 74,36,737 on NSE and 5,10,579 on BSE. On NSE, its book value per share is 0.54. Its 52-week high on NSE is ₹6.70 whereas its 52-week low is ₹1.67 apiece.
