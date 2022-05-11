Multibagger stock: After the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, equity markets worldwide are under sell-off heat, including the Dalal Street. However, despite global markets reeling under the geopolitical crisis, some Indian stocks have managed to give stellar return to its shareholders. Chennai Petroleum Corporation shares are one of them. It is one of the multibagger stocks in 2022 and it has given near 60 per cent return in last one month — a period in which Nifty 50 index has dipped over 8 per cent whereas BSE Sensex has shed around 7.80 per cent.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price history

In last one month, this multibagger stock has shot up from around ₹178 to ₹284 apiece levels on NSE, logging around 60 per cent rise in this period. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this energy stock has risen from near ₹103 to ₹284 apiece levels, appreciating to the tune of near 175 per cent this year. The multibagger stock has surged 145 per cent in last 6 months and 135 per cent in last one year time respectively.

Current market capital of Chennai Petroleum Corporation is ₹4,270 crore and its trade volume on Tuesday stands at 27,43,647, which is almost half of its last 20 days average volume of 54,21,370. Book value per share of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd is above 200. The 52-week high of Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price is ₹321 per share, which it made last week while its 52-week low is ₹94.45 per share.

Alpha return in 2022

As mentioned above, this multibagger stock has generated alpha return in 2022 because in YTD time, Nifty has shed more than 8 per cent whereas Sensex tumbled around 7.80 per cent. In YTD time, BSE Small-cap index has crashed more than 12 per cent while Mid-cap index nosedived to the tune of 11.90 per cent in this period.