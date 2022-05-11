Multibagger stock jumps 60% in one month despite weakness in stock market

Multibagger stock: After the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, equity markets worldwide are under sell-off heat, including the Dalal Street. However, despite global markets reeling under the geopolitical crisis, some Indian stocks have managed to give stellar return to its shareholders. Chennai Petroleum Corporation shares are one of them. It is one of the multibagger stocks in 2022 and it has given near 60 per cent return in last one month — a period in which Nifty 50 index has dipped over 8 per cent whereas BSE Sensex has shed around 7.80 per cent.

