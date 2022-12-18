Multibagger stock jumps over 1000% YTD, Board declares 1:10 stock split3 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2022, 05:52 PM IST
- With a market valuation of ₹113.93 Cr, KBS India Ltd. is a small-cap company that engages in the financial services industry.
With a market valuation of ₹113.93 Cr, KBS India Ltd. is a small-cap company that engages in the financial services industry. Market observers can keep an eye on future price movements for the corporate action that the company's board of directors has proposed: a 1:10 stock split.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started