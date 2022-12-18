With a market valuation of ₹113.93 Cr, KBS India Ltd. is a small-cap company that engages in the financial services industry. Market observers can keep an eye on future price movements for the corporate action that the company's board of directors has proposed: a 1:10 stock split.

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors have “1. Proposed, sub-division/split of 1 (One) equity share of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- each into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares having face value of Rs. 1/- each (i.e, total 10321188 Fully Paid Up Equity Shares of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/ -each into resulting 103211880 Fully Paid Up equity shares of face value of Rs. 1 /- each) at a record date to be determined by the Board of Directors later on and subject to the approval of shareholders to be obtained by Remote E-Voting at the ensuing Extra Ordinary General Meeting ("EOGM") The record date for the split/ sub-division of shares will be intimated in due course. 2. Approval for Increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company from the existing Rs. 14,00,00,000/- (Rupees Fourteen Crore only) Divided into 12000000 (One Crore Twenty Lacs) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/-at (Rupees Ten only) each and 2,00,000 (Two Lacs) Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs. 100/- (Rupees One Hundred Only) Each to Rs. 20,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty Crore only) Divided into 16000000 (Sixteen Crore) Equity Shares of Rs. 1/-(Rupees One only) each and 4,00,000 (Four Lacs) Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs. 100/- (Rupees One Hundred Only) Each and subject to the approval of shareholders to be obtained by Remote E- Voting at the ensuing Extra Ordinary General Meeting ("EOGM")."

The Board of Directors said the ratio of the stock split is sub-division of 10321188 equity shares of the company having face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up into 103211880 equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/- each fully paid-up i.e for every 1 share of Rs. 10/- each held in the Company, 10 shares of face value of Rs. 1 /- each will be issued at a record date to be decided later on by the Board of Directors of the company. And the rationale behind the sub-division is to enhance the liquidity in the capital market, to widen shareholder base, they further informed stock exchanges.

KBS India Ltd. shares ended trading on Friday at Rs. 116.00 a piece, up 4.46% from the previous close of Rs. 111.05. In contrast to the 20-Day average volume of 21,393 shares, the stock saw a total volume of 57,186 shares. The stock price climbed from ₹3.33 on December 22, 2017, to the current market price during the past five years, resulting in a multibagger return of 3,383.48%. The stock price soared from ₹10.59 on December 20, 2021, to the current market price during the course of 1 year, resulting in a multibagger return of 995.37%.

The stock has climbed from ₹9.52 on January 3rd, to the current market price on a year-to-date basis, resulting in a multibagger return of 1,118.49% so far in 2022. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 868.28% during the past six months, and it has appreciated by 20.27% over the past 1 month. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹142.50 on (07/12/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹8.65 on (28/12/2021).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author