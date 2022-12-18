Multibagger stock jumps over 1000% YTD, Board declares 1:10 stock split

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors have “1. Proposed, sub-division/split of 1 (One) equity share of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- each into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares having face value of Rs. 1/- each (i.e, total 10321188 Fully Paid Up Equity Shares of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/ -each into resulting 103211880 Fully Paid Up equity shares of face value of Rs. 1 /- each) at a record date to be determined by the Board of Directors later on and subject to the approval of shareholders to be obtained by Remote E-Voting at the ensuing Extra Ordinary General Meeting ("EOGM") The record date for the split/ sub-division of shares will be intimated in due course. 2. Approval for Increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company from the existing Rs. 14,00,00,000/- (Rupees Fourteen Crore only) Divided into 12000000 (One Crore Twenty Lacs) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/-at (Rupees Ten only) each and 2,00,000 (Two Lacs) Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs. 100/- (Rupees One Hundred Only) Each to Rs. 20,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty Crore only) Divided into 16000000 (Sixteen Crore) Equity Shares of Rs. 1/-(Rupees One only) each and 4,00,000 (Four Lacs) Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs. 100/- (Rupees One Hundred Only) Each and subject to the approval of shareholders to be obtained by Remote E- Voting at the ensuing Extra Ordinary General Meeting ("EOGM")."