Multibagger stock jumps over 8% in bear-hit Indian markets

Despite the key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market reeling from selling pressure for the third straight session, some stocks are showing resilience in this bearish market. Shares of Network People Services Technologies (NPST) Ltd are among the limited stocks.

Advertisement

NPST share price today opened with an upside gap at ₹1,567.40 per share on the NSE and touched an intraday high of ₹1,686.90 per share. However, the multibagger stock that has delivered around 6,950% in five years, retraced from today's high and is currently trading around ₹1,665 apiece, more than 8% above yesterday's close of ₹1,537.20 per share on the NSE.

NPST latest news The company declared its Q1FY27 results on 11th August 2026. In Q1FY27, the company's total income was ₹61.42 crore, up 75.04% from ₹35.09 crore in Q1 FY26. Net profit rose to ₹11.05 crore from ₹7.19 crore in the year-ago quarter, a YoY improvement of 53.42%.

EBITDA for the quarter was ₹18.79 crore, up from ₹11.31 crore in Q1 FY26. The EBITDA margin stood at 30.59%, compared to 32.23% in the year-ago quarter, a moderation of about 164 basis points YoY.

Advertisement

Here are the key features of the NPST Q1 results 2026: - NPST delivered strong Q1 FY27 growth, with Total Income up 75.04% YoY, Net Profit up 53.69% and EBITDA up 66.14%.

- SaaS-based recurring revenue is rising, supporting greater earnings visibility and higher-margin growth across TSP and PPaaS.

- International expansion gained traction, with the global subsidiary now contributing revenue.

- Secured an LOI from a leading global telecom operator for its SuperApp solution under a high-margin model.

- Order book strengthened, with "Bank in a Box" up ~40% and Payment Devices up 16%, driven by new bank and B2B wins.

- NPST is seeing early DPDP-led demand and has deployed AI governance and development tools targeting a 30% improvement in internal efficiency.

Advertisement

Management guidance Reflecting on the Q1 FY27 performance, Deepak Chand Thakur, Co-founder and CEO, NPST, said, “Q1 reflects continued momentum across our business and provides a strong start to FY27. We are seeing progress across our three revenue-generating verticals, supported by a growing order book and increasing traction in international markets. As we move ahead, our focus remains on scaling our SaaS-led TSP business, expanding high-margin international engagements, and building AI-led RegTech solutions that address the evolving needs of the payments ecosystem.”

Ashish Aggarwal, Co-founder & Joint Managing Director, NPST, said, “As we move through the year, our priority is to build on this foundation with a sharper focus on recurring revenues, operating leverage and disciplined capital allocation. We remain focused on scaling the business sustainably while continuing to invest in products and capabilities that can support our domestic and international growth.”

Advertisement

NPST share price history NPST shares are among the multibagger stocks the Indian stock market has delivered in the long term. The stock has risen from ₹23.63 to ₹1,665 apiece on the NSE over the last five years, logging a rally of around 6,950% in this period.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).