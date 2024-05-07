Multibagger Stock: Kalpataru Projects rallied 76% in 2024 so far, gained 250% in less than 2 years; what lies ahead?
Kalpataru Projects shares, which were trading at ₹356.70 apiece in June 2022, are now trading at ₹1,249.70 apiece, which is an increase of 250%. Throughout this period, the stock experienced only four negative finishes, with the remaining months showing positive performance.
Despite market fluctuations, shares of Kalpataru Projects International have maintained a consistent upward trend for the past 22 months, consistently reaching new record highs. The company's shares, which were trading at ₹356.70 apiece in June 2022, are now trading at ₹1,249.70 apiece, which is an increase of 250%.
