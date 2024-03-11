Multibagger stock: Kalyan Jewellers achieves over 280% return in 10 months; up 355% from IPO price
Kalyan Jewellers India's stock price surged by 284% to ₹395 per share, with record highs each month since May 2023. The company's financial performance improved due to higher gold prices. In Q3FY24, revenue increased by 34% to ₹5,223 crore, with a PAT growth of 22%.
Kalyan Jewellers, one of India's largest jewellery companies, has witnessed a remarkable surge in its stock price since April 2023, consistently reaching new record highs each month.
