Active Stocks
Mon Mar 11 2024 14:43:27
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 154.00 -2.07%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 284.75 -2.67%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,426.15 -1.40%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,029.50 -0.95%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 773.25 -1.89%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Multibagger stock: Kalyan Jewellers achieves over 280% return in 10 months; up 355% from IPO price
BackBack
MintGenie

Multibagger stock: Kalyan Jewellers achieves over 280% return in 10 months; up 355% from IPO price

A Ksheerasagar

Kalyan Jewellers India's stock price surged by 284% to ₹395 per share, with record highs each month since May 2023. The company's financial performance improved due to higher gold prices. In Q3FY24, revenue increased by 34% to ₹5,223 crore, with a PAT growth of 22%.

The stock finished the last eight out of ten months in gain, with August 2023 marking the highest monthly gain at 45%, followed by a 40% rally in June. (HT)Premium
The stock finished the last eight out of ten months in gain, with August 2023 marking the highest monthly gain at 45%, followed by a 40% rally in June. (HT)

Kalyan Jewellers, one of India's largest jewellery companies, has witnessed a remarkable surge in its stock price since April 2023, consistently reaching new record highs each month.

This impressive performance is largely attributed to a significant increase in gold prices, resulting in improved price realisation, improved financial performance in recent quarters, and a strong emphasis on expanding its market presence.

Starting from 102.95 apiece in April last year, the company's shares have surged by 284% to reach the current value of 395 per share. On March 02, the stock hit an all-time high of 419 per share.

Also Read: Gold price jumps 4% in one week on US Fed rate cut buzz. Opportunity to buy?

Notably, the stock finished the last eight out of ten months in the green, with August 2023 marking the highest monthly gain at 45%, followed by a 40% rally in June.

Kalyan Jewellers' shares debuted on March 26, 2021, at 75.3 per share, compared to the issue price of 87. Despite a challenging first year, ending with a 21.26% decrease in value to 68.5, the stock rebounded in CY22, posting a solid gain of 85%. 

This momentum continued into CY23, with a whopping return of 180%, and the stock has already risen by 12% in the current year. Taking the stock's current value into account, it is up by 425% from its listing price and 355% from its IPO price. 

Also Read: Around two-third of small-caps have become multi-baggers in last 4 years

For the December quarter (Q3FY24), the company recorded consolidated revenue of 5,223 crore, up by 34% as compared to 3,884 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. The consolidated PAT for Q3 FY24 stood at 180 crore as against a PAT of 148 crore for the corresponding period in the previous year, a growth of 22%. 

During the quarter, Kalyan Jewellers added 22 new 'Kalyan' showrooms in India. Additionally, the company completed signing LOIs for the 80 showrooms planned for FY 2025, with a significant majority of these being established under a revised franchise model with further improved economics for Kalyan.

Also Read: PM Modi says his next mission is 'Wed in India', asks citizens to 'spend lavishly in Jammu and Kashmir so that...'

At the end of the third quarter, the company boasted a total of 235 showrooms spread across India and the Middle East.

Going forward, the proportion of organised retail in the jewellery sector is set to continue, driven by the marketing efforts of organised retailers. Estimates suggest that organised players' share is expected to reach 60% by 2025. Additionally, sales of wedding jewellery are projected to rise in the coming years, along with daily and fashion wear pieces.

 

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 11 Mar 2024, 02:44 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie