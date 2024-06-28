Multibagger Stock Kalyan Jewellers share price hits fresh record high, up 385% in 13 months. What lies ahead?
Multibagger Stock: Over the past 13 months, Kalyan Jewellers share price has shot up by 385%, providing investors with multibagger gains. Kalyan Jewellers share price opened at an intraday low of ₹481 apiece on BSE.
Multibagger Stock: Kalyan Jewellers India share price on Friday's session surpassed ₹500-mark and jumped over 15% to touch a 52-week high of 546.15 in an overall strong market. Also, today marks the first time that Kalyan Jewellers' market cap exceeded ₹50,000 crore. Over the past 13 months, Kalyan Jewellers share price has shot up by 385%, providing investors with multibagger gains. Kalyan Jewellers share price opened at an intraday low of ₹481 apiece on BSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started