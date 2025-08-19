Multibagger stock Kama Holdings declares ₹18.25 per share interim dividend. Record date, other details

Multibagger stock: BSE 500 company Kama Holdings, on Tuesday, announced its second interim dividend for the financial year 2025-2026.

The board of the BSE 500-listed company has announced a substantial dividend of 182.50%, equivalent to ₹18.50 per share of face value ₹10.

“We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today has declared interim dividend@ 182.50% i.e. Rs. 18.25 per share on the paid-up equity share capital of the Company,” the company said in an exchange filing on August 19.

This marks the company’s second-largest dividend payout and its fourth dividend declaration since the bonus issue in October 2023.

Additionally, the company has announced the record date for determining eligible shareholders for its dividend payout. Kama Holdings has set August 15, 2025, as the dividend record date.

“Dividend would be paid to members whose names appear on the Register of Members and the beneficial owners as per details received from National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited, as on the Record Date i.e. Monday, the 25th August 2025,” it said.

It further added that the date of the payment of interim dividend will be on or before Thursday, September 11.

Kama Holdings dividend history In March 2025, Kama Holdings rewarded its shareholders with an interim dividend of ₹17.75 per share. In 2024, the company distributed dividends twice — ₹19 and ₹16 per share.

Back in 2023, Kama Holdings had declared an interim dividend of ₹84 per share in March, followed by another ₹82 per share in August. Later in October that year, the BSE 500-listed firm also announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 4:1.

Kama Holdings reported a 75.96% jump in net profit to ₹221.06 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, compared with ₹125.63 crore in the same quarter of June 2024. Revenue also grew 10.17%, reaching ₹3,856.72 crore against ₹3,500.74 crore in the corresponding period last year.