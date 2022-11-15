Multibagger stock: Karnataka Bank shares rally 110% in 2022. Axis Securities sees more upside2 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2022, 03:24 PM IST
- Sharing as its top pick for the week, the brokerage has recommended Buy rating on the multibagger stock
Shares of Karnataka Bank have maintained their bullish momentum after reporting an all-time high profit during the second quarter of the current fiscal year or Q2 FY23. The private bank's stock has given multibagger return in 2022 (YTD) so far by rallying about 110% during the period.