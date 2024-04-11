Multibagger Stock: Kaynes Technology surged over 160% in a year; achieved 334% growth in 17 months
Kaynes Technology India, a key player in IoT solutions and electronics manufacturing, saw a 162% surge in shares in the past year. The stock debuted at ₹690 in Nov 2022 and now trades at ₹2546. The company is well-positioned in the growing ESDM sector.
Kaynes Technology India, a leading player in end-to-end IoT solutions and integrated electronics manufacturing, boasting a wide range of capabilities in Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) Services, has witnessed a significant surge in its shares over the past year, delivering substantial returns to its shareholders.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started