Multibagger stock KEI Industries under income tax department's scanner. Check details

KEI Industries informed exchanges that the Income Tax (I-T) Department has initiated a search operation at its registered office, plants, and other related locations on Thursday, 7 May.

The company further stated that it is fully cooperating with the authorities and is providing all necessary information and support during the ongoing proceedings. “Once the search by the Income Tax Department concludes, the company will update the stock exchanges in case of any material information/event,” the company added.

KEI Industries also emphasised that it adheres to high standards of ethical conduct and legal compliance, adding that its commitment to transparency and due legal process remains unwavering.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the status of KEI Industries' registered office and plants regarding the Income Tax Department? ⌵ The Income Tax Department has initiated a search operation at KEI Industries' registered office, plants, and other related locations. The company is fully cooperating with the authorities and providing necessary information. 2 How has KEI Industries performed financially in Q4 FY26? ⌵ KEI Industries reported Q4 revenue of ₹3,480 crore, up 19% year-on-year, with net profit increasing nearly 25% YoY to ₹280 crore. This performance was supported by stronger-than-expected margins and higher other income. 3 What is KEI Industries' outlook for future volume growth? ⌵ KEI Industries remains optimistic and has guided for strong volume growth of around 17–18% in FY27 and nearly 20% in FY28. This growth is expected to be supported by robust capex momentum and capacity expansion plans. 4 What has been the recent stock performance of KEI Industries? ⌵ KEI Industries' stock has rebounded 30% from its April lows. Over the long term, it has delivered multibagger returns, gaining 164% over the past three years and 890% over the last five years. 5 What factors contributed to Polycab India's strong Q4 FY26 performance? ⌵ Polycab India's Q4 FY26 revenue grew by 27% to ₹8,865 crore, driven by a 30% increase in the wires and cables segment and a 47% rise in the fast-moving electrical goods segment. The company also saw improved market share.

The development comes at a time when the stock has rebounded 30% from its April lows to trade at the current level of ₹5,110 apiece. Over the long term, the stock has delivered multibagger returns, gaining 164% over the past three years and 890% over the last five years.

The company has been a major beneficiary of rising demand from the power, infrastructure, real estate, and industrial sectors.

Also Read | Polycab India share price jumps over 6% after strong Q4 results

KEI Industries Q4 Results 2026 The company’s March-quarter earnings came ahead of analysts’ estimates, supported by stronger-than-expected margins and higher other income. However, volume growth during Q4FY26 and FY26 remained modest at around 2% and 6%, respectively.

It reported Q4 revenue of ₹3,480 crore, up 19% year-on-year, largely in line with consensus estimates, driven by an 18% YoY growth in its cables and wires (C&W) business.

EBITDA rose nearly 27% YoY to ₹380 crore, aided by better-than-expected margins in the C&W segment. On the bottom line, the net profit increased nearly 25% YoY to ₹280 crore.

For FY26, the company reported revenue of ₹11,750 crore, EBITDA of ₹1,240 crore, and adjusted PAT of ₹930 crore, reflecting YoY growth of 21%, 25%, and 33%, respectively. EBITDA margin expanded 40 basis points YoY to 10.6%, as per the company's earnings filing.

The company’s order book remained healthy, with a backlog that included ₹625 crore in EHV cables, ₹310 crore in EPC projects, ₹2,150 crore in domestic institutional cables and ₹500 crore in export orders.

KEI Industries remains optimistic and has guided for strong volume growth of around 17–18% in FY27 and nearly 20% in FY28, supported by robust capex momentum across key sectors and the ramp-up of its capacity expansion plans.

Following the company’s performance, domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services retained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of ₹5,780 apiece. Similarly, JM Financial also maintained its ‘Buy’ call and revised its target price to ₹5,800 from ₹5,300 earlier.