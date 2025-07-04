Multibagger stock Kellton Tech Solutions jumps over 5% despite stock market sell-off

Stock Market Today: Multibagger stock Kellton Tech Solutions gained over 5% during intraday trades on Friday. The gains for the despite the stock market sell-off. Check Kellton Tech Solutions business updates

Multibagger stock Kellton Tech Solutions—Business updates Multibagger stock Kellton Tech Solutions recently intimated to the exchanges about the Meeting of the Security Issuance Committee. As per its release by Kelton Tech Solutions on the BSE Ltd, or the Bombay Stock Exchange, or the BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India, the meeting of the Security Issuance Committee of the Board of Directors of Kellton Tech Solutions Limited is scheduled to be held on Friday, July 04, 2025.

The meeting of the Security Issuance Committee of the Board of Directors of Kellton Tech Solutions Limited being held today, i.e., Friday, July 04, 2025, as per the company, will consider and approve the conversion of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) into equity shares of the company and discuss associated matters in continuation of the earlier fund-raising approved and allotted by the committee.

The Kellton Tech solutions recently had also rewarded its shareholders by way of recommending for the subdivision and split of each existing equity share of the Company having a face value of ₹5/- (Rupees Five only) each, fully paid-up, into 5 (Five) equity shares having a face value of ₹1/- (Rupee One only) each, fully paid-up.

Multibagger stock Kellton Tech Solutions share price movement Kellton Tech Solutions share price opened at ₹129.85 on the BSE on Friday. At the time of opening, the multibagger stock Kellton Tech Solutions share price was up almost 1% compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹128.70 and on a day when the Indian share market remained weak. The Kellton Tech Solutions share price thereafter during the intraday trades gained further to intraday highs of ₹137.90, which meant gains of more than 7%.

The Kellton Tech Solutions share price has risen more than 800% in the last five years and hence given multibagger returns to the investors.