Multibagger stock: Kernex Microsystems delivered over 100% return for 3 straight years
Kernex Microsystems has delivered steady returns to its shareholders, with its shares increasing by 3006% over the past four years. The stock achieved multibagger returns in three of the last four years.
Achieving consistent returns in the equity market is a daunting task, as share price volatility can lead to fluctuations on any given day. However, there are a few stocks that have managed to deliver steady returns to their shareholders over an extended period of time.
