Multibagger stock: Kirloskar Oil Engines share price jumps 20% to 52-week high on winning order for data center infra

Kirloskar Oil Engines share jumped 20% to touch a 52-week high in early trade on Monday, after the company announced bagging of a significant order for large-scale data center infrastructure. Kirloskar Oil shares hit 20% upper circuit at a fresh high of ₹2,390.80 apiece on the BSE.
The rally in Kirloskar Oil Engines share price today was also supported by strong trading volumes. Around 18 lakh equity shares of Kirloskar Oil Engines changed hands on stock exchanges as compared to its one week average tracing volumes of 5 lakh shares and one month average volumes of 4 lakh shares.
Power generation solutions manufacturer Kirloskar Oil Engines announced receipt of a significant order from HyperNext, a next-generation digital infrastructure company focused on delivering hyperscale-ready, AI-enabled data center solutions.
The order comprises 192 MW, 96 units of KOEL’s 2500 kVA Optiprime Dual Core power systems, representing one of the largest deployments of high-capacity power systems for hyperscale data centres in India.
“As AI and cloud adoption accelerate globally, data centers require robust and resilient backup power systems that can support ever-increasing energy demands. Our Optiprime platform has been developed precisely to address these challenges, delivering exceptional performance, reliability, and operational efficiency for Hyperscale data centres,” said Madan Patil, President- Global Powergen Business, Kirloskar Oil Engines.
Kirloskar Oil Engines share price has gained 43% in one month and has rallied 73% in three months. The stock has jumped 95% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis and has delivered multibagger returns of 183% in one year.
Over the past three years, Kirloskar Oil Engines share price has surged 488%, while it has given staggering returns of 879% in five years.
At 9:50 AM, Kirloskar Oil Engines share price was still locked at 20% upper circuit of ₹2,390.80 apiece on the BSE.