Multibagger stock to mull bonus shares issue next week, shares jump1 min read . Updated: 24 Nov 2022, 01:55 PM IST
- KPI Green Energy shares have given multibagger return of more than 105% during the last six months
KPI Green Energy Ltd on Thursday said that the company's board of directors will meet next week on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 to consider the proposal for issue of bonus equity shares to the shareholders of the company. Shares of KPI Green Energy rallied more than 7% to ₹907 apiece on the BSE in afternoon deals.