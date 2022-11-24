Multibagger stock to mull bonus shares issue next week, shares jump

“We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 to transact the following matters: 1. To consider the proposal for issue of bonus equity shares to the shareholders of the company. 2. To consider, approve and recommend appointment of Shanker Baheria as Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. 3. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairman," the company informed in an exchange filing today. Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders.