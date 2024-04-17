Multibagger Stock: KPI Green Energy zoomed over 200% in less than six months, advanced 510% in a year
KPI Green Energy's stock has surged by 510% in the last year, driven by significant order wins and positive investor sentiment. The company aims to deploy 1000 MW of solar power by 2025, tapping into India's growing demand for renewable energy solutions.
Shares of KPI Green Energy, one of the leading players in the renewable energy sector, have been on an upward roll over the last six months, producing a stellar performance and significantly enhancing shareholder wealth in a relatively brief timeframe.
