Multibagger Stock: KPIT Tech delivered 265% returns in 2 years, gained 2900% in 4 years; is the rally set to continue?

Axis Securities expects KPIT's shares to surpass 2,000 soon, upgrading its rating to 'buy' with a target price of 2,100. The stock has seen significant gains over the past two years, delivering a return of 265%.

A Ksheerasagar
First Published16 Jul 2024, 05:19 PM IST
According to estimates, the global automotive software and electrical and electronic components (E/E) market is expected to reach USD 462 billion in CY2030, growing at a rate of 5.5% annually.
According to estimates, the global automotive software and electrical and electronic components (E/E) market is expected to reach USD 462 billion in CY2030, growing at a rate of 5.5% annually.(Pixabay)

KPIT Technologies (KPIT), a leading global pure-play engineering, research, & development (ER&D) services company, has seen its shares skyrocket in a brief time, rewarding shareholders handsomely.

Over the last two years, the shares have climbed from 517 apiece to the current trading price of 1,882, translating into a massive gain of 265%. Looking further back, the stock has delivered an impressive return of nearly 2900% in 4 years. During Friday's trade, the stock touched a fresh all-time high of 1,928 apiece, coming closer to the 2,000 mark.

Domestic brokerage firm Axis Securities predicts that the stock is likely to cross the 2,000 mark in the near future. The brokerage has recently upgraded its rating to 'buy' and revised its target price to 2,100 apiece, citing the company's robust growth prospects.

Also Read | Himadri Speciality Chemical stock hits 5% upper circuit after net profit jumps 43%

Era of software-defined vehicles

Automakers are strategically aiming to capitalise on substantial revenues generated through software-enabled services. The emergence of electric vehicles (EVs) and autonomous vehicles presents promising opportunities for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to explore new avenues of earning.

The global automotive industry is anticipated to witness a significant surge in the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and the implementation of CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric) technologies. The demand for non-internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles is projected to be promising.

Amid this backdrop, the global automotive software and electrical and electronic components (E/E) market is expected to reach USD 462 billion in CY2030, growing at a rate of 5.5% annually, according to estimates.

Also Read | Phase 3 of electric vehicle incentives to be rolled out soon, but not in Budget

The automotive sensor market is set to double from CY2019 to CY20307, driven by the rising demand for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD) sensors, particularly LiDAR, cameras, and radars.

This growth reflects the increasing focus on software and electronics in vehicles, with electronic control units (ECUs), software development, power electronics, and sensors leading the way. OEMs are recognising the potential through the inclusion of software content and additional features.

Also Read | Q1 results preview: Ancillary cos to post healthy double-digit revenue growth

Sweet spot

Axis Securities highlights that technological upgrades in the automotive industry are creating multiple growth opportunities for the company. The introduction of semiconductors, software-based driver assistance systems, and CASE (connected, autonomous, shared, and electric) technologies creates tremendous growth potential for software partners in these verticals.

The brokerage points out the company's strong vertical focus on the automotive industry, aiming to capitalise on the current demand and transformation within the industry. 

It says the company had collaborated with over 12 of the top 20 automotive OEMs globally, providing software and technology services in areas such as connected vehicles, autonomous driving, shared mobility, vehicle diagnostics, and electrification.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh extends electric vehicles policy to 2027, offers new subsidies

The brokerage underscores the company's strategy to focus on select strategic OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers by deeply mining these relationships. As overall ER&D spending continues to be concentrated among top-tier companies, this strategy is seen as optimal for driving growth.

Each of the company’s top customers is selected through the Global Account Management (GAM) framework, which evaluates their importance in the overall mobility ecosystem, the level of relationship and commitment, strategic fit for practice offerings, and quality of engagement.

In an environment of high disruption, KPIT believes it is imperative to collaborate with clients expected to remain relevant in a changing business landscape. Therefore, KPIT’s client evaluation framework is crucial to its success moving forward.

Also Read | Auto Stocks Shift Gears: ‘Hybrid’ boost for Maruti Suzuki; M&M, Tata Motors lag

According to the brokerage, the UK is witnessing higher cost optimisation deals with faster decision-making. Increasing demand for ER&D services and strong execution capabilities are helping KPIT grow with accelerated revenue growth momentum. The management is confident about maintaining this momentum over the long term, backed by a robust deal pipeline. 

 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹295 Cr

1 of 14Read Full Story
$23 B

2 of 14Read Full Story
$65 M

3 of 14Read Full Story
3.36%

4 of 14Read Full Story
$65.47 B

5 of 14Read Full Story
$2.5 M

6 of 14Read Full Story
₹80 Cr

7 of 14Read Full Story
1.4%

8 of 14Read Full Story
63

9 of 14Read Full Story
₹773 Cr

10 of 14Read Full Story
₹2,705 Cr

11 of 14Read Full Story
₹1 Cr

12 of 14Read Full Story
₹14,370 Cr

13 of 14Read Full Story
₹5.74 T

14 of 14Read Full Story
First Published:16 Jul 2024, 05:19 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsMultibagger Stock: KPIT Tech delivered 265% returns in 2 years, gained 2900% in 4 years; is the rally set to continue?

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

167.05
03:57 PM | 16 JUL 2024
0.25 (0.15%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

322.40
03:58 PM | 16 JUL 2024
-0.15 (-0.05%)

Bandhan Bank

198.30
03:41 PM | 16 JUL 2024
2.95 (1.51%)

Coal India

512.35
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
14.4 (2.89%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Natco Pharma

1,281.05
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
73.2 (6.06%)

Century Textiles & Industries

2,217.55
03:48 PM | 16 JUL 2024
116.85 (5.56%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

81.33
03:54 PM | 16 JUL 2024
4.23 (5.49%)

India Cements

323.05
03:55 PM | 16 JUL 2024
15.8 (5.14%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,318.00-453.00
    Chennai
    74,755.00928.00
    Delhi
    75,266.001,294.00
    Kolkata
    75,047.001,002.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue