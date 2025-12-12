Multibagger stock Krishival Foods declares record date for ₹100 crore rights issue. Details here

Krishival Foods, a small-cap multibagger stock, on Thursday, December 11, announced the record date for the ₹100 crore rights issue as December 17, 2025. In an exchange filing post-market hours on December 11, the company announced that the shareholders holding equity shares of the company as on the record date will be eligible for the rights entitlement.

Krishival Foods' board of directors on November 26, 2025, approved the issuance of partly paid-up equity shares of the company on a rights basis to the eligible equity shareholders for an amount aggregating up to ₹100 crore.

A rights issue is a method for a company to raise money by offering new shares to its existing shareholders, usually at a discounted price and in a specific ratio.

Krishival Foods ₹ 100 crore rights issue details The company will issue partly paid-up shares of face value of ₹10 each at ₹300 per rights share (face value ₹10 + premium ₹290).

The company will issue as many as 33,33,160 rights equity shares in the ratio of 45 rights equity shares for every 301 fully paid-up equity shares held as on the record date.

The rights issue is opening on December 26, 2025, and closing on January 5, 2026. The last date for on-market renunciation of the rights entitlement is December 31, 2025, while the last date for off-market renunciation of rights entitlement is January 2, 2026.

The number of the company's outstanding equity shares will increase to 2,56,28,301 after the rights issue from 2,22,95,141 before the rights issue.

Krishival Foods share price trend Krishival Foods share price closed 1% higher on December 11, extending gains to the third consecutive session. On a monthly scale, however, the stock is down over 2% in December so far after a 3.6% decline in November.

However, on a longer timeframe of 10 years, the stock has given a multibagger return of nearly 240%. Over the last five years, the stock has jumped over 80%.

The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹506.40 on October 23 this year after hitting a 52-week low of ₹355 on August 11.

