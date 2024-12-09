Multibagger stock: Shares of Linc Limited, formerly known as Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd., were in focus on Monday, December 9 after the company announced the record date for the stock split and issuance of bonus shares.

In a communication to stock exchanges on Saturday, December 7, the company said it has fixed Friday, December 20, as the record date for these corporate actions.

Linc share price was trading in the green, up 3.26 per cent at 9:39 am on the BSE. The stock rose as much as 5 per cent to ₹669 apiece. This small-cap stock enjoys a market capitalisation of ₹978.60 crore.

Linc share price has been in a base-building mode for a year. However, Linc's share price has given around 236 per cent return during the last five years.

Stock Split Details Linc Limited will execute a sub-division of its equity shares in the ratio of 1:2. Each equity share with a face value of ₹10 will be split into two shares with a face value of ₹5 each, fully paid up.

Bonus Share Issuance The company will issue bonus shares in a 1:1 ratio. This means shareholders will receive one new fully paid-up equity share of ₹5 for every existing fully paid-up equity share of ₹5 they hold.

Linc Limited, in its Q2FY25, achieved a total income of ₹13,728 lakh, reflecting a year-over-year growth of 3.1 per cent. The Pentonic brand, which contributed 37.4 per cent to the company’s revenue in H1 FY25, showed remarkable growth of 23.7 per cent in Q2. Gross profit increased by 14.4 per cent to ₹4,360 lakh, and the gross profit margin improved to 31.8 per cent, a 271-basis-point rise compared to Q2 FY24. Profit after tax (PAT) rose by 14 per cent to ₹879 lakh, with a PAT margin of 6.4 per cent.