Multibagger stock LKP Finance jumps 5% after this acquisition update. Details here

LKP Finance share price jumped as much as 5% in intraday trade on the BSE on Wednesday, January 7. LKP Finance share price opened flat at ₹978.85 against its previous close of ₹978.85 and jumped 5% to an intraday high of ₹1,027, despite weak market sentiment.

Shares of the company saw strong traction after it said it had acquired a strategic stake in Gyftr (Vouchagram Private Limited), marking a pivotal step in its transition from a traditional NBFC-led model to a platform-driven payments and rewards fintech ecosystem.

According to a media statement of Gyftr, the transaction structure includes LKP Finance’s 22% stake in Mufin Pay and Mufin Pay’s 100% ownership of Gyftr, enabling deeper operational integration.

"A licensing agreement for LKP Finance’s proposed name change to GyFTR is currently in process, aligning branding with the group’s payments and rewards platform strategy," said GyFTR.

"This strategic investment by LKP Finance is a strong validation of Gyftr's long-term vision of building a category-defining digital rewards infrastructure. By combining regulated payments capacity with Gyftr's giving and incentive scale, we can position rewards as an essential component of regular financial and business processes rather than just a promotional tool. Our progress toward establishing a complete payments and incentives platform is greatly accelerated by this relationship," said Arvind Prabhakar, CEO, Gyftr.

"Gyftr's integration with LKP Finance creates a powerful synergy promoting high-frequency digital reward use cases and regulated payment rails. We are well-positioned to establish a scalable, compliant financial platform that benefits both businesses and consumers. With this framework, we can boost engagement, open up new revenue streams, and build long-term value throughout the $40 billion ecosystem," said Kapil Garg, Promoter Managing Director, LKP Finance.

