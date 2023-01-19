Multibagger stock hits upper circuit for 19th straight session, up 122% in a month as Reliance Retail to buy stake2 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 12:44 PM IST
- Lotus Chocolate shares have given multibagger return of more than 122% in just a month
Shares of Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd continued to rally with the stock hitting upper circuit level of 5% for the nineteenth straight sessions amid Reliance Retail's process of buying stake in the company, surging from ₹96 level on December 23, 2022 to the counter hitting a fresh high of ₹242.9 per share on the BSE in Thursday's deals.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started