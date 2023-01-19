Reliance group's Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) and Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) announced an open offer recently to acquire a 26% additional stake in the chocolate maker company. The firms will together acquire 33.38 lakh (33,38,673) shares of Lotus Chocolate from the open market at a fixed price of ₹115.5 per share. DAM Capital is managing the open offer which will start from February 21, 2023 and conclude on March 6, 2023. The offer will aggregate to a total consideration of ₹38.56 crore over the full acceptance.