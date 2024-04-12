Multibagger Stock: Macrotech Developers yielded 160% return in a year, gained over 400% in 3 years
Macrotech Developers stock has gained 404% in 3 years, hitting ₹1,227 apiece. The company reported a 40% growth in sales bookings in Q4 FY24, reaching ₹4,230 crore. It successfully raised ₹3,300 crore through a QIP last month.
Real estate stocks have emerged as hot picks on Dalal Street in the past year, fueled by a surge in demand for residential properties and office spaces. With real estate developers consistently reporting record sales quarter after quarter, the trend underscores the robust growth in the Indian economy.
