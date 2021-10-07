Macrotech Developers Limited ( Lodha ) shares have given multibagger returns so far since its listing in April. The realty multibagger stock has surged over 140% in the last six months. Shares of Macrotech rose 7% in Thursday's deals after reporting a strong pre-sales for the second quarter, along with an improvement in collection.

Macrotech delivered an inline Q2FY22 performance with sales up 88% YoY and 109% on a sequential basis. “With five new JDA signings in H1FY22 having potential cumulative sale value of Rs45bn of which three projects have been launched in Sep’21, we believe that the company is on track to achieve Rs85-90bn of sales bookings in FY22E and also reduce its India net debt to Rs100 bn by March 2022," ICICI Securities said in a note.

Brokerage firm ICICI Securities has revised its target price to Rs1,129 per share (earlier ₹927) and has retained its ‘ADD’ rating on the multibagger stock. Though, it said key risks to its rating are a demand slowdown in the MMR residential market and rising interest rates in India.

“We expect another three to four new JDA signings in H2FY22 across Mumbai’s eastern and western suburbs and Thane region. The company’s two London projects clocked GBP145 million ( ₹14.5 bn) of sales bookings in Q2FY22 which is an additional positive," the brokerage added.

Macrotech Developers (Lodha) is one of the largest real estate developers in India. Its core business is residential real estate developments and commercial real estate projects.

"The company's pre-sales rebounded very strongly, despite some restriction in July due to 2nd wave covid, we expect festival season to be much better for the company. Company has also announced one new project in Mumbai and has decreased its debt in Q2FY22. We have a neutral rating on Lodha Developers," said Yash Gupta, Equity Research Analyst, Angel One.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

