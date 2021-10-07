Macrotech delivered an inline Q2FY22 performance with sales up 88% YoY and 109% on a sequential basis. “With five new JDA signings in H1FY22 having potential cumulative sale value of Rs45bn of which three projects have been launched in Sep’21, we believe that the company is on track to achieve Rs85-90bn of sales bookings in FY22E and also reduce its India net debt to Rs100 bn by March 2022," ICICI Securities said in a note.