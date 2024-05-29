Multibagger stock: Magellanic Cloud soars 8166% in 5 years, 4078% in 3 years; should you invest?
Magellanic Cloud stock has surged 8166% in 5 years, 4078% in 3 years, and 201% in 1 year. The stock is under ASM LT Stage 2 monitoring by SEBI due to unusual trading patterns.
Magellanic Cloud has proven to be an exceptional long-term investment for its investors. The stock has given multifold returns to its investors, skyrocketing 8166 percent in the last five years from ₹7.44 in May 2019 to currently trade at ₹615. In the last 3 years as well, the stock has performed surprisingly well, rallying 4078 percent from ₹14.72 in May 2021.
