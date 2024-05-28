Multibagger Stock: Mahindra & Mahindra soared over 160% in 2 years, advanced 490% in 4 years
Mahindra & Mahindra, a diversified automobile company in India, experienced remarkable growth in SUV sales and revenue market share in FY24.
In recent years, there has been a significant surge in vehicle demand in India, fueled by increased economic activity leading to higher disposable incomes, growth in the working population, an expanding middle class, low vehicle penetration ratios, expanding highways, and evolving consumer preferences favoring vehicle ownership.
