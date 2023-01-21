Multibagger stock makes fresh 52-week-high as Board announces 1:10 stock split3 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 09:53 PM IST
With a market worth of ₹751.03 Cr, Apollo Micro Systems Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the industrial sector. As its primary clientele, is the aerospace, defence, and space industries, the company provide design, development, and solutions in addition to serving the railways, automotive, and homeland security sectors. In their meeting conducted today, on Saturday, January 21, 2023, the company's board of directors declared a 1:10 stock split, which might trigger price action to be watched in the next week by market observers.
