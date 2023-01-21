Multibagger stock makes fresh 52-week-high as Board announces 1:10 stock split

The company said in a stock exchange filing that “This is to inform you that Board of Directors of the company, in their meeting held today i.e., Saturday, 21st January 2023 at the registered office of the Company have considered and approved, inter alia, the following items together with other agenda items: 1. Appointed Dr. Chandrashekar Matham (DIN: 09844975) as the Additional Director of the Company, in the capacity of Independent Director, with effect from 21st January 2023. 2. Appointed Mr. Aditya Kumar Halwasiya (DIN: 08200117) as the Additional Director of the Company, in the capacity of Non Executive Non Independent Director, with effect from 21st January 2023. 3. Re-appointed Mrs. Karunasree Samudrala as the Independent Director the Company for the Second Term of 5 years from of 29th May 2023 to 28th May 2028, subject to the approval of the share holders. 4. Approved the Sub-Division/ Split of 1 (One) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) fully paid up into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- (Rupee One Only) each fully paid up, subject to the approval of the Members of the Company and regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required. The record date for the subdivision of equity shares shall be decided by the Board and will be intimated to the exchanges."