Multibagger stock: Man Infra share price today jumps 6% after promoter declares raising stake in realty company
Multibagger stock: Promoter Mansi P Shah bought 2 lakh shares on Thursday last week from the open market, the realty company informed exchanges
Multibagger stock: Man Infraconstruction share price today witnessed a sharp upside move during morning deals. The realty stock, which has delivered 160 percent return to its positional shareholders today opened upside at ₹193.25 apiece on NSE and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹197 per share, logging around 6 percent intraday rise during Monday deals. The real estate company hit the headlines during the morning when it declared that one of its promoters Mansi P Shah had raised its shareholding in the company by adding 2 lakh company shares in her portfolio. Mansi P Shah bought these 2 lakh company shares from the open market. As per the information available on the BSE website, before the acquisition of these 2 lakh Man Infraconstruction shares, Mansi P Shah held 5,88,95,139 company shares or 15.86 percent stake in the real estate company.
