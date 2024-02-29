Paisalo Digital shares jump 15% on this IREDA trigger. Details here
Paisalo Digital has informed Indian stock market bourses about receipt of ₹200 crore from IREDA for onward lending to E-Mobility Sector
Stock market today: Amid high volatility in the Indian stock market, Paisalo Digital shares witnessed strong buying interest on Thursday. The NBFC stock today opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹183 apiece on the NSE, logging around a 15 percent intraday rise. While climbing to this intraday high, Paisalo Digital share price went on to touch its lifetime high as well. This was the second time when Paisalo Digital shares touched a new high this week. On Tuesday, Paisalo Digital share price touched a new peak of ₹175 apiece on BSE.
