Stock market today: Sigachi Industries share price hits 52-week high after 85% rally in YTD
Stock market today: Sigachi Industries share price witnessed strong buying interest among Dalal Street bulls in early morning session on Tuesday. Sigachi Industries share price today opened upside and went on touch an intraday high of ₹95.90 apiece on NSE, logging an intraday gain of nearly 6.50 percent wiithin few minuters of the opening bell. While climbing to this intraday high of ₹95.90 apiece, the pharma stock went on to touch a new 52-week high during Tuesday deals. In fact, the multibagger stock touched a new 52-week peak for third straight session. The stock has been hitting new highs since Friday last week.
