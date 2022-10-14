Multibagger stock: Massachusetts Institute of Technology that already holds 5.04 per cent stake in Everest Industries in June 2022 ended quarter, has bought some additional shares of the company during the period of 23rd June 2022 to 11th October 2022. As per the exchange communication available on BSE website, MIT has bought an additional 2.32 per cent stake in small-cap building solution company. After addition of these shares, MIT's net shareholding in the company has gone up to 7.36 per cent (5.04 per cent + 2.32 per cent).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}