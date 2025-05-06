Multibagger stock jumps 7% after announcement of Q4 results 2025 date, bonus shares, dividend

Meghna Infracon share price jumped over 7% to hit a 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced the date for its Q4 results 2025, bonus shares and dividend. Meghna Infracon shares rallied as much as 7.09% to a high of ₹1,000 apiece on the BSE.

The board of directors of Meghna Infracon Infrastructure is scheduled to meet on 21 May 2025, Wednesday, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2025.

The company’s board will also consider the proposal of issuance of fully paid bonus equity shares to the existing equity shareholders of the company, Meghna Infracon Infrastructure said in a stock exchange filing on May 6.

Additionally, the board, in its meeting, will also consider and declare a dividend for FY 2024-25, the company adde.

Meanwhile, the trading window for Meghna Infracon Infrastructure shares for designated persons will remain closed till 48 Hours after declaration of Q4 results 2025.

“Further pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and the Company's Code for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in Securities of the Company has already been closed from 1 April, 2025 till 48 Hours after declaration of the aforesaid Financial Results of the Company,” Meghna Infracon Infrastructure said.

Meghna Infracon share price performance Meghna Infracon Infrastructure share price has rallied 20% over the past month and 40% in the last three months. The small-cap stock has surged 53% in six months and delivered multibagger returns of 256% over the past year. Over a five-year period, Meghna Infracon share price has delivered an exceptional return of 7,000%.

At 11:00 AM, Meghna Infracon Infrastructure share price was 5.49% trading higher at ₹985.00 apiece on the BSE.