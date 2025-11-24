Multibagger stock Mercury Ev-Tech jumps 14% after these corporate announcements. Details here

Multibagger stock: Mercury Ev-Tech share price jumped nearly 14.71% to ₹42.31 apiece in Monday's trading session after the company announced that it will hold its 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on December 15.

The multibagger stock has been underperforming in the near-term as it has descended over 33% in last six months and 58% in last one year. However, the stock has more than quadrupled its long-term investors wealth by surging 6,367.69% in last five years.

Mercury Ev-Tech AGM details In an exchange filing, Mercury Ev-Tech informed that its 39th annual general meeting (AGM) will be held for the members of the company on Monday, December 15.

“39th AGM of the Members of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, 15th of December 2025 at 12:00 p.m. (IST) at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Block No. 28, National Highway No.8, Manglege, Vadodara, Gujarat, 391243,” the company said in the filing.

The company further informed that in the meeting following businesses to be transacted - i) adoption of financial audited financial results as of March 31, 2025; ii) re-appointment of director Darshankumar Jitendra Shah; iii) appointment of Riya Vinodbhai Sharma as director in category of non-executive independent director; iv) appointment of SJV & Associates as secretarial auditors of the company; v) to authorize board to grant loans and advances or securities.

Last week, the EV stock announced that it has inaugurated a new showroom in Porbandar, Gujarat, which is in-line with the company's business expansion strategy.

“We wish to inform you that Mercury Ev-Tech Limited has inaugurated 1 new showroom in the state of Gujarat. The inauguration of these showrooms is in line with the Company’s business expansion strategy and is expected to strengthen our market presence and outreach,” the company said in an exchange filing dated November 18.

Mercury Ev-Tech Q2 results 2025 The company delivered a strong financial performance this fiscal year. In Q2FY26, net sales surged 51% to ₹34.01 crore, while net profit increased 35% to ₹1.72 crore versus Q1FY26. For the first half of FY26, net sales rose 142% to ₹56.58 crore and net profit grew 43% to ₹2.99 crore, highlighting robust revenue growth and improving profitability.

Net profit for Q2FY26 rose 15.7% year-on-year to ₹1.84 crore, compared with ₹1.59 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations also jumped over 75% to ₹34 crore during the September quarter.

Established in 1986, Mercury Ev-Tech Ltd specializes in manufacturing and trading electric vehicles and renewable-energy-focused products. Its portfolio spans electric scooters, cars, buses, and niche offerings such as electric vintage cars and golf carts. The company also provides tailored EV solutions for hospitality and industrial applications.

