Multibagger stock MIC Electronics declares QIP issue at 10% premium. Details here
Multibagger stock MIC Electronics has declared QIP at a floor price of ₹48.30 per equity share.
MIC Electronics shares are one of the multibagger stocks the Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. This multibagger stock, a term commonly used in the financial industry to refer to stocks that have multiplied in value, has risen from around ₹20.55 to ₹53 apiece on NSE, recording over a 150 per cent rally in one year. The small-cap company is in the news for declaring a qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue at a floor price of ₹48.30 apiece. The floor price is the minimum price at which the shares can be sold during the QIP issue. The fact that the QIP issue is available at a premium of nearly 10 per cent against the current market price of MIC Electronics shares indicates that the company is confident in the future performance of its shares. MIC Electronics' share price today is around ₹53 per equity share.
