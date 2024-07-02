Multibagger stock MIC Electronics hits upper circuit for 12th day in a row. Rises 300% in one year

  • Multibagger stock: MIC Electronics share price has been hitting upper circuit since 18th June 2024

Asit Manohar
First Published02:42 PM IST
Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh in this multibagger stock one year ago, its <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh would have turned into <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4 lakh.
Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned into ₹4 lakh. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Multibagger stock: MIC Electronics shares are one of the multibagger stocks the Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. The multibagger stock has risen from around 23.40 to 90.66 aspiece, providing around 300 percent to its long term positional investors. However, the stock is still on a bull trend. The multibagger small-cap stock has touched the upper circuit for the last 12 sessions. As per the information on the BSE website, MIC Electronics share price has been hitting upper circuit since 18th June 2024. MIC Electronics share price today opened with an upside gapo and touched an intraday high of 90.66 per share on NSE, which turned out its new lifetime high as well.

MIC Electronics share price history

Over various time periods, the MIC Electronics share price has seen significant growth. In the past month, the stock has surged from nearly 48.60 to 90.73 apiece on BSE, marking an 85 percent increase. Over the last six months, the stock has risen from 33.85 to 90.73 per share, a 165 percent rally. In a year, the stock has seen a 300 percent rise, and over the last five years, it has skyrocketed from around 0.77 to 90.66 apiece, a staggering 11,700 percent increase.

Impact on investors

Taking a cue from MIC Electronics share price history, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this multinagger stock one month ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 1.85 lakh today. If the investor had invested in this small-cap stok six months ago, its 1 lakh would have turned into 2.65 lakh today. Likewise, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger stock one year ago, its 1 lakh would have turned into 4 lakh.

For those who have held MIC Electronics shares for the long term, the returns are even more impressive. A 1 lakh investment in this multibagger Indian stock five years ago would now be worth a staggering 1.18 crore, assuming the investor had remained invested in the stock throughout the period mentioned above.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

