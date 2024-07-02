Multibagger stock MIC Electronics hits upper circuit for 12th day in a row. Rises 300% in one year

Multibagger stock: MIC Electronics shares are one of the multibagger stocks the Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. The multibagger stock has risen from around ₹23.40 to ₹90.66 aspiece, providing around 300 percent to its long term positional investors. However, the stock is still on a bull trend. The multibagger small-cap stock has touched the upper circuit for the last 12 sessions. As per the information on the BSE website, MIC Electronics share price has been hitting upper circuit since 18th June 2024. MIC Electronics share price today opened with an upside gapo and touched an intraday high of ₹90.66 per share on NSE, which turned out its new lifetime high as well.

MIC Electronics share price history Over various time periods, the MIC Electronics share price has seen significant growth. In the past month, the stock has surged from nearly ₹48.60 to ₹90.73 apiece on BSE, marking an 85 percent increase. Over the last six months, the stock has risen from ₹33.85 to ₹90.73 per share, a 165 percent rally. In a year, the stock has seen a 300 percent rise, and over the last five years, it has skyrocketed from around ₹0.77 to ₹90.66 apiece, a staggering 11,700 percent increase.

Impact on investors Taking a cue from MIC Electronics share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multinagger stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.85 lakh today. If the investor had invested in this small-cap stok six months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned into ₹2.65 lakh today. Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned into ₹4 lakh.

For those who have held MIC Electronics shares for the long term, the returns are even more impressive. A ₹1 lakh investment in this multibagger Indian stock five years ago would now be worth a staggering ₹1.18 crore, assuming the investor had remained invested in the stock throughout the period mentioned above.