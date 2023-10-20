GOCL Corp share price has been in uptrend since July 2023. After bottoming out at around ₹305 apiece levels on NSE at the end of June 2023, this mining and infra stock has risen to a new life-time high during Friday deals. GOCL Corp share price today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹619 apiece on NSE, logging more than 100 per cent rise in less than four months.

GOCL Corp news

As per the exchange communication filed by GOCL Corporation Ltd, the mining and infra stock has received order from PSU Coal India Lomited. The Coal India order is worth ₹766 crore for supplying bulk explosives to the state-owned company for next two years.

GOCL Corp informed Indian stock market bourses about the Coal India order citing, "Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LO&DR) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable provisions, we hereby inform that IDL Explosives Limited (IDLEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has bagged order from Coal India Limited, a Maharatna Company of the Government of India for supply of Bulk Explosives, to be supplied over a period of 2 years i.e. from October 2023 to October 2025."

GOCL Corp share price history

In last one month, GOCL Corp share price has risen from around ₹425 to ₹619 apiece levels, logging around 45 per cent rise in this time. In last six months, this mining and infra stock has risen from around ₹330 to ₹619 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of over 80 per cent return to its shareholders. In YTD time, this stock has delivered over 60 per cent return to its shareholders.

Howeer, in last one year, GOCL Corp share price has ascended from around ₹266 per share levels to ₹619 per share mark, logging to the tune of 130 per cent in this time.

