Mining and Infra stock GOCL Corp hits record high after Coal India order worth ₹766 crore
GOCL Corp shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in last one year
GOCL Corp share price has been in uptrend since July 2023. After bottoming out at around ₹305 apiece levels on NSE at the end of June 2023, this mining and infra stock has risen to a new life-time high during Friday deals. GOCL Corp share price today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹619 apiece on NSE, logging more than 100 per cent rise in less than four months.
