Shares of Mishtaan Foods surged to hit the upper circuit level of 5% on the BSE in Friday's deals on the day of the record date of its bonus shares issue announced in the ratio of 1:1. The multibagger stock started trading ex-bonus on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

Mishtann Foods announced a 1:1 bonus share ratio and the company fixed Friday, June 03, 2022 as the record date, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issue of bonus equity shares of the company in the proportion of one equity share of ₹1/- each for every one equity share of ₹1/- each. Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders.

The company had further informed that the meeting of board of directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 9th June, 2022 to inter-alia consider and approve the allotment of 50,00,00,000 bonus equity shares among other business items.

Mishtann Foods produces and sells wheat, toor dal and basmati rice under the brand name Mishtann in India. Mishtann Foods shares have given multibagger return in a year by rallying more than 400% during the period, whereas the stock has gained over 14% in 2022 (YTD) so far.