Multibagger stock hits upper circuit on record date of bonus shares issue

Mishtann Foods announced a 1:1 bonus share ratio and the company fixed Friday, June 03, 2022 as the record date, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issue of bonus equity shares of the company in the proportion of one equity share of ₹1/- each for every one equity share of ₹1/- each. Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders.