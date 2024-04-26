Multibagger Stock: MOIL share price zooms over 50% in April so far, gains 178% in a year
MOIL's stock hits all-time high of ₹443 per share with 2.5% gain in fifth straight session. In April, shares jumped over 50%, attributed to rising prices of manganese ore.
MOIL, India's leading manganese ore producer, continued its upward trajectory for the fifth consecutive trading session on Friday, reaching a new all-time high of ₹443 per share with a gain of 2.5%.
