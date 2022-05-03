NBFC Morarka Finance recommended a dividend of 40% (i.e. Rs. 4 per equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/-) in their latest board meeting. The board of directors of the company recommended dividend of Rs. 4/- per Equity share (i.e. 40%), subject to approval of members in the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The said dividend would be payable to those shareholders whose names appear in the register of members as on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, which has been fixed as the record date for the same.

The 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 through VC. The register of members will be closed from Wednesday, 22nd June, 2022 to Tuesday, 28th June, 2022, the company added.

Speaking on declaring the dividend, B. J. Maheshwari, Director, said, “We take this opportunity to thank all our shareholders for their constant support and trust in Morarka Finance. We will continue to create value for shareholders and further strengthen our leadership position in the NBFC sector."

Morarka Finance Limited is an NBFC (Non-Banking Financial Company) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) & listed on stock exchange BSE. The multibagger stock has rallied more than 168% in a year's period, whereas, is down about 0.6% in 2022 (YTD) so far.