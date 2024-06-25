Multibagger stock: MosChip Technologies share price jumps 115% in one month. More steam left?
Multibagger stock: MosChip Technologies' share price has experienced a remarkable surge over the past month. This IT stock has catapulted from approximately ₹136 to ₹295 per share, delivering a staggering 115 percent return to its positional shareholders. This dramatic increase in MosChip Technologies share price can be attributed to the company's receipt of a subsidy under the semiconductor design linked incentive (DLI) scheme from the government of India, as well as the acquisition of substantial work orders. Market experts predict that the stock's bullish trend will continue, potentially reaching ₹330 and ₹350 if it remains above ₹270 for the next few sessions.
