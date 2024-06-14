Multibagger stock: MosChip Technologies share price rallies over 200% in a year. Wait for a dip, says analyst
Multibagger stock: MosChip Technologies' share price has surged by more than 200% over the past year, providing investors unprecedented multibagger returns.MosChip Technologies, which is based out of Hyderabad, is a semiconductor, software, and system design solutions firm.
Multibagger stock: MosChip Technologies share price has risen by more than 200% over the past one year, delivering investors with multibagger gains. On Friday's session, MosChip Technologies share price jumped over 10% to touch a 52-week high after the company notified that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, GOI (MeitY)cleared the path of the firm for its application under GOIs Semiconductor Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme for the development of a smart energy meter IC for domestic and global markets.
