Multibagger stock Mufin Green Finance hits life-time high after ₹140 crore fund raise approval
Multibagger stock has declared issuance of warrants aggregating up to ₹1,40,25,000 or ₹140 crore, which is convertible into equities
Multibagger stock: Mufin Green Finance shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2023. This small-cap stock has doubled shareholders' money in YTD as it has given more than 110 per cent return to its investors in this time. However, the company is mulling to raise fund not exceeding ₹140 crore. The board of directors of the company gave its approval on Thursday for issuance of fresh warrants convertible into equities.
