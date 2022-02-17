Nalco shares rise ahead of record date for interim dividend. Should you buy?

The board of directors had approved payment of second interim dividend @ Rs.3/­ per share (60% on Face value of Rs. 5/- each) on the paid-up equity share capital of ₹918 crore for the financial year 2021-22. The payment of 2nd interim dividend shall be made on or before 07.03.2022 to all eligible shareholders, whose names appear in the Register of Members as on Record Date i.e. 18.02.2022, the PSU company had said in an exchange filing.