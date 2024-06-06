Multibagger stock: Nandan Denim share price rises 14% ahead of stock split announcement
Nandan Denim stock split: The board of directors of the company has fixed a meeting on 17th June 2024 to consider and approve the proposal
Stock market today: Nanda Denim shares, one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in recent years, continue to show promise. In just one year, Nandan Denim's share price has surged from nearly ₹20.50 to ₹46 apiece, delivering over 120 per cent return to its positional shareholders. This small-cap multibagger stock still has room to grow, as evidenced by its share price today opening with an upside gap at ₹42.95 apiece on NSE and touching an intraday high of ₹48.60 per share, recording an intraday rise of 14 percent during Thursday deals.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started