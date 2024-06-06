Stock market today: Nanda Denim shares, one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in recent years, continue to show promise. In just one year, Nandan Denim's share price has surged from nearly ₹20.50 to ₹46 apiece, delivering over 120 per cent return to its positional shareholders. This small-cap multibagger stock still has room to grow, as evidenced by its share price today opening with an upside gap at ₹42.95 apiece on NSE and touching an intraday high of ₹48.60 per share, recording an intraday rise of 14 percent during Thursday deals.

Nandan Denim stock split details

Of significant note, Nandan Denim is in the spotlight as the board of directors has scheduled a crucial meeting to discuss and approve a stock split proposal. This announcement, made to the Indian stock market, states, "In accordance with Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the Board of Directors will convene on Monday, June 17, 2024, to consider and approve the Sub-division / Split of Equity Shares of the Company as per the provisions of Section 61 of the Companies Act, 2013." This proposal could potentially have a significant impact on the company's stock performance and is therefore a key event for investors to watch.

Nandan Denim share price history

Delving into the share price history of Nandan Denim, we observe a consistent upward trajectory. In a span of just one month, the stock has surged from ₹38 to ₹46 per share, marking a 20 percent increase. Over the past six months, the share price has appreciated from ₹28.30 to ₹46, a significant 60 percent rise. Year-to-date, the stock has climbed from ₹28 to ₹46, delivering a substantial 60 percent increase. And over the past year, the share price has skyrocketed by an impressive 120 percent, showcasing the stock's strong performance over various time periods.

NANDAN DENIM More Information

The small-cap stock is available for trade on BSE and NSE. Its current market cap is ₹650 crore, and at the time of this news writing, its trade volume on NSE is 35.38 lakh. Its 52-week high is ₹48.60 per share, whereas its 52-week low is ₹18.50.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

